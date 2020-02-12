Markets
SHOP

Stock Alert: Shopify Climbs On Upbeat Earnings Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) are gaining more than 14 percent in the morning trade on Wednesday, at $564.47, after the Canada-based e-commerce company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter and also projected fiscal 2020 revenues above analysts' estimates.

The stock has been trading in a range of $169.56 to $593.89 in the past 52 weeks.

Wednesday, Shopify said its net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.8 million or $0.01 per share, compared with net loss of $1.5 million or $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.43 per share, compared with $0.27 per share in the year-ago period. Total revenue for the quarter surged 47 percent to $505.2 million from $343.86 million in the same period last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter on revenues of $482.05 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2020, Shopify projects revenues in a range of $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. The Street expects revenues of $2.11 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular