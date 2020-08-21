Stock Alert: ShiftPixy Spikes 61% On Expansion To East Cost

(RTTNews) - ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) shares are surging on Friday morning trade as the company said it plans to expand its business into the East Cost restaurant industry and to relocate corporate headquarters to the city of Miami.

The shares are currently at $5.54, up 61.05 percent from its previous close of $3.44 on a volume of 30,986,676. For the last 52-weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $3.21 to $27.50 on average volume of 804,940.

The California-based gig engagement platform provider said the Miami area has rich and diverse food culture and expects to provide a strong customer base for both the Ghost Kitchen incubator project and incubator Contest.

