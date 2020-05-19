Stock Alert: ShiftPixy Skyrockets 118%

(RTTNews) - Shares of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) are gaining almost 118 percent or $7.52 in Tuesday's morning trade at $13.91 after the company announced a partnership with a Del Taco franchisee. The stock has traded in a range of $3.21 to $31.20 in the past 52 weeks.

Irvine, California-based ShiftPixy is a provider of employment administrative services for businesses and workers in shift or other temporary jobs in the U.S.

The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries, most of which are hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, ShiftPixy said it has entered into a partnership with Diamondback DTNM, LLC (DBA Del Taco), operator of 11 Del Taco restaurants in the Albuquerque, New Mexico area, to implement ShiftPixy's platform across all locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Del Taco franchisee will leverage ShiftPixy's end-to-end platform for human capital management and native delivery.

ShiftPixy recently announced its 'Restaurant Resilience Plan' to give restaurant operators access to technology and services vital to their survival and also ideal for them once business reopens.

