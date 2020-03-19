Stock Alert: ShiftPixy Reverses Course, Tumbles 21%

(RTTNews) - Shares of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) are currently losing almost 21 percent at $7.16, after gaining more than 23 percent in early trade, at $11.18.

Irvine, California-based ShiftPixy is a provider of employment administrative services for businesses and workers in shift or other temporary jobs in the U.S. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries, most of which are hit by the coronavirus spread.

The shares have traded in a range of $3.21 to $64.40 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.