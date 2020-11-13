Markets
SFT

Stock Alert: Shift Technologies Tanks 27%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) are slipping nearly 27% on Friday morning, after the auto e-commerce company's third-quarter results missed the Street view.

SFT is currently trading at $7.18, down $2.71 or 27.40%, on the Nasdaq.

Third-quarter net loss of $23.32 million or $0.64 per share, was wider than last year's loss of $18.98 million or $0.55 per share last year. However, total revenues grew 31% to $59.91 million from $45.86 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of $0.22 per share on revenues of $72.65 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular