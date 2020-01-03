Markets
Stock Alert: Shares Of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL), integrated information management solutions and services provider, touched a 52-week high of $306.40 on Jan. 2, 2020, and closed Thursday's trading session at $306.24, up $6.22 or 2.07%.

Q3 Results

Tyler Technologies' Q3 net income was $40.4 million, or $1.00 per share, up 3.8% compared to $38.9 million, or $0.96 per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $54.3 million, or $1.35 per share, up 9.3% compared to $49.7 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Total revenues were $275.4 million, up 16.7% from $236.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. Organic revenue growth was 8.9%. Non-GAAP total revenues were $277.2 million, up 16.7% from $237.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP organic revenue growth was 8.3%.

FY19 Outlook

The company sees fiscal 2019 GAAP total revenues in the range of $1.082 billion - $1.095 billion, non-GAAP total revenues of $1.090 billion - $1.103 billion, GAAP earnings per share of $3.50 - $3.63 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $5.22 - $5.35. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $5.30 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion for fiscal 2019.

