Stock Alert: Shares Of TransUnion (TRU) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of TransUnion (TRU), risk and information solutions provider, touched a 52-week high of $87.82 on Jan. 2, 2020, and closed Thursday's trading session at $87.81, up $2.20 or 2.57%.

Q3 Results

The company's Q3 net income was $92 million or $0.48 per share versus $46 million or $0.24 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $146 million or $0.76 per share versus $125 million or $0.65 per share in the prior year period.

Total revenue was $689 million, an increase of 14% compared with the third quarter of 2018.

Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, said, "The results reflect the high-performance culture of the TransUnion team as well as our array of advantaged data assets, capabilities and technology infrastructure. We continue to aggressively invest in all of these areas to maintain our leadership position in the industry."

Also, the company prepaid another $165 million of debt, bringing its total prepayments to $265 million for the year, and $325 million over the past twelve months.

For the full year of 2019...

The company raised its adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share guidance. Adjusted revenue is now expected to be between $2.644 billion and $2.649 billion, an increase of 13% compared with 2018. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be between $1.048 billion and $1.052 billion, an increase of 14% - 15%. Adjusted EPS is now projected to range between $2.74 and $2.76, an increase of 10%.

For the fourth quarter of 2019...

Adjusted revenue is expected to be between $667 million and $672 million, up 7% - 8% over last year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $264 million - $268 million, and adjusted EPS between $0.69 and $0.71.

TransUnion is slated to release its Q4 financial results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

