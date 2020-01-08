Stock Alert: Shares Of Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based industrial metals processor and distributor Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) touched a 52-week high of $12.47 on Jan. 7, 2020, and closed Tuesday's trading session at $12.43, up 51 cents or 4.28%.

Highlights

* Continued to strengthen balance sheet in Q3 by utilizing significant cash flow generated to further reduce outstanding debt.

* Ryerson decreased outstanding debt by $115 million compared to the end of 2018.

* Remains committed to using free cash flow to further reduce outstanding debt and improve capital structure.

* Fitch Ratings assigned first-time B+ credit rating to Ryerson with stable outlook.

For the fourth quarter of 2019...

While reporting Q3 results on October 29, 2019, Ryerson said it expects revenues to be in the range of $960 million - $1.0 billion with tons shipped down 6% - 9% compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to normal seasonality patterns compounded by slowing industrial growth and trade uncertainty.

LIFO income in the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $6 million - $10 million, as declines in carbon and aluminum inventory values are partially offset by gains in stainless steel inventory values.

Q3 Results

The company's Q3 net income was $10 million or $0.27 per share versus $78 million or $2.06 per share last year.

Adjusted net income was $9.2 million or $0.24 per share compared to $6.3 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year period.

Revenues totaled $1.10 billion, 11.6% lower than the previous year's revenue of $1.25 billion, with average selling prices down 8.1% and with tons shipped down 3.9%.

