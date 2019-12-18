Stock Alert: Shares Of Model N Inc. (MODN) Hit All-Time High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Model N Inc. (MODN), a provider of revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies, touched an all-time high of $34.77 on December 17, and closed Tuesday's trading session at $34.75, up 50 cents or 1.46%.

Highlights

* Delivering profitable growth. * Significantly Improved Free Cash Flow by more than 4x in the Last Year and over $20 Mln in the Last 2 Years. * Repaid 25% of the debt in the last 5 quarters. * FY20 Guidance Represents Revenue and Profitability Expansion with Targeted Additions to the Sales and Product Organizations.

Q4 Results

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter was $5.7 million or $0.17 per share compared to a net loss of $3.6 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million or $0.12 per share versus a profit of $1.8 million or $0.06 per share a year ago.

Subscription revenues were $27.4 million compared to $25.5 million in the previous year. Total revenues were $36.6 million compared to $36.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Jason Blessing, chief executive officer of Model N, said, "Four quarters ago, we announced a strategy to focus the company on our core vertical markets of life sciences and high tech where we have a significant market opportunity, a very favorable competitive position, deep domain expertise, and mission critical solutions..."

Q1, FY20 Guidance

The company sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.05 - $0.07, and total GAAP revenue of $37.0 million - $37.4 million. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

For fiscal 2020, non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.22 - $0.31, and total GAAP revenue of $152 million - $155 million. Seven Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $0.28 per share on revenue of $153.44 million for 2020.

