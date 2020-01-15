Stock Alert: Shares Of ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Hit 52-Week High

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of workforce solutions and services provider ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) hit a new 52-week high of $100.99 on January 14, and closed Tuesday's trading session at $99.14.

On Nov. 7, The company's board declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.09 per share, payable on December 13, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

On Oct. 18, ManpowerGroup reported Q3 net income of $146.1 million or $2.42 per share versus $158 million or $2.43 per share last year. Revenues declined to $5.24 billion from $5.41 billion generated a year ago.

For the fourth quarter...

The company sees earnings in the range of $2.00 - $2.08 per share, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 7 cents. Eleven Wall Street analysts have a consensus earnings estimate of $2.04 per share for the quarter.

Q4 results are scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020, before the market opens.

Quarterly Highlights

* Repurchased $51 million of common stock during the quarter.

* Anticipate a continuation of revenue trend into the fourth quarter.

* ManpowerGroup remains largest shareholder and recorded a non-cash accounting gain of $30 million.

* US, UK, Japan, Norway, Spain, and Canada were the key markets that delivered positive revenue growth.

* Q3 results showed relative strength in the Americas, APME and Right Management; continued headwinds in Europe.

