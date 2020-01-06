Stock Alert: Shares Of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) touched a new 52-week high of $94.46 on Jan. 3, 2020, and closed Friday's trading session at $93.56, up $9.47 or 11.26%.

The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other.

In the recent past, Lamb Weston reported strong sales, volume and earnings growth across each of its core business segments by continuing to execute well across the organization.

Second-quarter net income was $140.4 million or $0.95 per share versus $119.0 million or $0.74 per share last year.

Adjusted EPS increased 19% to $0.95 from $0.80 per share last year, reflecting growth in income from operations, an approximate $0.04 benefit from the BSW Acquisition, and higher equity method investment earnings.

Net sales for the quarter rose to $1.02 billion from $911.4 million generated a year ago.

Tom Werner, President and CEO, said, "We're generating strong cash flow, and we're investing that cash back into the business to support customer growth, improve manufacturing operations and systems, and bolster our presence in key markets such as Australia and South America. We're also returning more cash to shareholders, including recently raising our quarterly dividend by 15 percent."

For fiscal 2020...

The company now expects net sales to grow at the high end of the mid-single digit range, largely driven by volume as well as modestly higher price/mix.

Capital Deployment Highlights

* Raised quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.23 per share, payable on February 28, 2020.

* Returned $72 million of cash to shareholders in the first half of fiscal 2020.

* Invested $17 million of cash in the quarter for a 50% interest in an Argentinian frozen potato processing joint venture.

