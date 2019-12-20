Stock Alert: Shares Of International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of International Seaways Inc. (INSW), energy transportation services provider, touched a 52-week high of $30.15 on December 19, and closed Thursday's trading session at $30.04, up $1.64 or 5.77%.

Q3 Results

Q3 net loss narrowed to $11.1 million or $0.38 per share from a loss of $47.8 million or $1.64 per share last year, reflecting higher TCE revenues, lower vessel expenses, and a $18.8 million decrease in losses on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments. Net loss, excluding items, was $12.1 million or $0.41 per share.

Consolidated TCE revenues rose to $65.8 million from $51.3 million a year ago. Shipping revenues were $71.3 million, versus $60.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Sale of Ownership Interest in LNG Joint Venture

On October 7, 2019, the company sold its 49.9% ownership interest in its joint venture with Qatar Gas Transport Co. Ltd., which owns four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, to Nakilat for $123 million in cash.

Debt Prepayment

On July 31, 2019, the company made a prepayment of $10 million on the 2017 Term Loan Facility, together with a 1% prepayment fee. On October 8, 2019, the company made a further prepayment of $100 million on the outstanding balance of its 2017 Term Loan Facility, together with a 1% prepayment fee.

