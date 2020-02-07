Stock Alert: Shares Of FleetCor Technologies Fall More Than 7%

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) is declining at initial trading on Friday.

The global business payments company had reported lower earnings of $235.51 million or $2.60 per share on Thursday than $302.00 million or $3.33 per share reported during the corresponding period last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $286.38 million or $3.17 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report $3.13 per share. Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 8.6 percent to $698.88 million from $643.42 million in the previous year.

After opening at $310.01 on Friday, the shares are now losing 7.35 percent to trade at $304.68.

