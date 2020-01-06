Stock Alert: Shares Of Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Touch New Highs

(RTTNews) - Shares of recent IPO Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) touched a new high of $28.55 today. The company, which provides a platform for running an enterprise cloud, made an August debut on the NYSE.

Last month, the company said it was signed up by UK Pub operator Mitchells & Butlers (LSE: MAB) to drive better digital experience and business results for key metrics like table bookings and order-at-table revenue. Mitchells & Butlers said by using Dynatrace, its order-at-table mobile application had a 20% higher order value than customers ordering from the bar.

Early December, Dynatrace announced Autonomous Cloud Enablement (ACE) Practice to speed up the journey to Autonomous Cloud operations. Software companies are required to provide a continuous delivery pipeline to ship new versions of software faster and more frequently, while adhering to high quality bars. The Autonomous Cloud, which is the transformation of IT from manual operations to autonomous, NoOps cloud operations - helps software providers achieve continuous software delivery pipelines and automated operations.

Late October, Dynatrace posted strong second quarter results, highlighted by 37% year-over-year growth in subscription and services revenue, which comprises 98% of its revenue mix. Overall revenue grew 27% to $129.4 million from last year, while adjusted eps of 6 cents topped the consensus estimate by 2 cents.

For the full year the company sees revenues of $533 million to $535 million, and adjusted eps of 23 cents to 24 cents. Analysts are modeling $534.2 million in revenues and 24 cents EPS.

