Stock Alert: Shares Of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Hit Multi-Year High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, touched a multi-year high of $27.15 on December 17, and closed Tuesday's trading session at $27.08, up $1.89 or 7.50%.

Last month, the company reported solid third quarter results, underscored by the strength of its "vertically integrated supply chain and excellent execution amid continued trade uncertainty and escalating disease disruption due to African Swine Fever."

Highlights

* Diamond Green Diesel earned $1.35 per gallon during Q3 2019, YTD $1.26 per gallon adjusted for Q1 hedge accounting.

* Bought back 636,634 shares of Darling common stock per the Share Repurchase Program in Q3 totaling $11.7 million; subsequently additional 407,076 shares early in Q4 totaling $7.5 million.

* Debt paydown of $33.6 million during Q3 2019.

* Strong global volumes up even with African Swine Fever (ASF) in Asia.

* Continued trade/tariff disruptions affecting finished product pricing of animal based ingredients.

Q3 Results

The company's Q3 net income was $25.7 million or $0.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.04 per share, last year, reflecting DGD earning $32 million in 2019 third quarter as compared to a $2.6 million loss in the 2018 third quarter due to extended downtime in the third quarter 2018 for completion of the expansion, as well as a $7.2 million write-down of its China blood plasma inventory in the third quarter 2018 due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

Net sales for the quarter grew to $842.0 million from $812.6 million generated a year ago, largely driven by higher finished product fat prices, strong contribution from higher sales values for Food Segment collagen ingredients and higher sales volume that more than offset lower protein pricing.

The company said it continues to deploy capital to capture growth. Darling Ingredients received dividends over the last 12 months of $107.6 million from DGD, and during the third quarter, the company paid down $33.6 million in debt.

