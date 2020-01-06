(RTTNews) - Stock Alert: Shares of Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Hit 52-Week High

Shares of Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) touched a new 52-week high of $24.03 on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, after the steel and metal products maker reported upbeat Q1 results, driven by the company's growth strategy and strong fundamentals in its core markets.

The company's Q1 earnings from continuing operations were $82.8 million or $0.69 per share, on net sales of $1.4 billion, compared to earnings of $19.4 million or $0.16 per share, on net sales of $1.3 billion reported last year.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $87.8 million or $0.73 per share, representing a 109% increase compared to adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share in the prior year period.

Net sales increased to $1.38 billion from $1.28 billion generated a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

On January 2, 2020, Commercial Metals' board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of CMC common stock payable to stockholders of record on January 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2020, and marks 221 consecutive quarterly dividend payments.

Over the past 12 months, the company has made debt repayments of $173.8 million.

Outlook

* Expects construction and infrastructure demand to remain resilient.

* Expects Fabrication segment to remain profitable, while Recycling segment should see some benefit from the recent rebound in ferrous scrap prices.

* Expects challenges to remain for its Polish operations until the current overhang of imports to the European Union unwinds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.