Stock Alert: Shares Of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of nuclear components maker BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) touched a 52-week high of $65.46 on Jan. 3, 2020, and closed Friday's trading session at $65.43, up $1.80 or 2.83%.

As recently as January 2, BWX Technologies' subsidiary BWXT Canada Ltd. acquired Laker Energy Products Inc. to broaden BWXT's portfolio of critical CANDU components for its global customer base.

On November 4, 2019, the company reported upbeat Q3 results, reflecting solid operating performance in all of its business segments.

The company's Q3 GAAP net income was $74.8 million or $0.78 per share versus $77.9 million or $0.78 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $75.3 million or $0.79 per share from $40.1 million or $0.40 per share in the prior-year period.

Revenue was $506 million, a new quarterly record for the company and an 18.9% increase compared with $426 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Further, the company increased its fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS outlook to about $2.55, and reiterated its revenue growth target of about 6%.

Based on a robust organic growth strategy and balance sheet capacity, BWXT reiterated long-term guidance for non-GAAP EPS, excluding the benefit of tax reform, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the low-double digits over a three-to-five year period from 2017.

