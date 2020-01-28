Stock Alert: Shares Of Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) recorded a new 52-week high of $117.98 on Jan. 27, 2020, and closed Monday's trading session at $116.39, down 99 cents or 0.84%. Trading volume rose to 964K versus an average volume of 786K shares.

Recent Happenings:

Most recently on Jan. 14, 2020, Atmos Energy partnered with Waste Management for compressed natural gas or CNG facility in Ault, Colorado.

On November 6, 2019, the company reported Q4 net income of $58.4 million or $0.49 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $45.5 million, or $0.41 per share last year, after excluding the effects of the TCJA in the prior-year quarter.

FY2020 Outlook

Atmos Energy expects fiscal 2020 earnings to be in the range of $4.58 - $4.73 per share. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $1.85 billion - $1.95 billion in fiscal 2020.

The company remains focused on enhancing system safety and reliability through infrastructure investment while delivering shareholder value and consistent earnings growth.

The company's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per common share. The indicated annual dividend for fiscal 2020 is $2.30, which represents a 9.5% increase over fiscal 2019.

