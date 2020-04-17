Stock Alert: Shake Shack Down 4% On Q1 Prelim. Results; To Lay Off 1,000 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) are currently slipping nearly 4% on Friday morning trade after the burger joint reported a preliminary results for the first quarter that fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The company also announced it will lay off 1,000 workers.

SHAK is currently trading at $41.31, down $1.62 or 3.77%, on the NYSE.

Shake Shack reported preliminary first-quarter sales of $143.0 million, up from $132.6 million last year. However, it fell short of Thomson Reuters polled analysts' average estimate of $147.43 million.

First-quarter same-restaurant sales dropped 12.8% compared to same period last year, with January and February comps in line with expectations but March plunging 28.5%. "Given the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business, our Shack teams have demonstrated their entrepreneurial spirit and continued to adapt our operating models and business strategy. As a result, we've seen strong sequential sales increases on a weekly basis since the last week in March," said CEO Randy Garutti.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.