Stock Alert: SG Blocks Soars 50% On Deal With Blink Charging

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) surged over 50% on Friday morning after the company inked a deal with Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), an operator of electric vehicle charging equipment and services.

SGBX is currently trading at $3.17, up $1.15 or 56.9307%, on the Nasdaq.

SG Blocks, a designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, said it entered into an exclusive Master Development and Production Agreement with Blink through which Blink's EV charging solutions will be deployed along with SG Blocks' container-based modular building structures.

The EV charging containers will be designed to provide off-grid charging solutions through a combined solar and battery components in multiple capacities.

