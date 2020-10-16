Markets
SGBX

Stock Alert: SG Blocks Soars 50% On Deal With Blink Charging

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) surged over 50% on Friday morning after the company inked a deal with Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), an operator of electric vehicle charging equipment and services.

SGBX is currently trading at $3.17, up $1.15 or 56.9307%, on the Nasdaq.

SG Blocks, a designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, said it entered into an exclusive Master Development and Production Agreement with Blink through which Blink's EV charging solutions will be deployed along with SG Blocks' container-based modular building structures.

The EV charging containers will be designed to provide off-grid charging solutions through a combined solar and battery components in multiple capacities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGBX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular