Stock Alert: SG Blocks Jumps 50%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) surged over 50% on Friday morning after the company announced it will build rapid coronavirus testing centers at Los Angeles International Airport.

SGBX is currently trading at $2.34, up $0.82 or 53.95%, on the Nasdaq.

SG Blocks, a designer of container-based structures, has teamed up with Grimshaw to build modular coronavirus testing centers for Los Angeles International Airport. The centers are expected to be delivered to LAX on or before November 1, 2020.

The D-Tec 2 model Testing Pods will feature a CLIA certified laboratory and deploy the OSANG GeneFinder test, offering COVID-19 test results in just two hours.

Earlier this year, SG Blocks announced the signing of a one-year distributorship agreement with OSANG for its GeneFinder COVID-19 Plus RealAmp Kit in the U.S.

