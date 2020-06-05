Stock Alert: Seritage Growth Gains 21%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) are climbing almost 21 percent or $2.55 in Friday's morning trade at $14.84.

Seritage Growth is a real estate investment trust that owns 203 retail and mixed-use properties totaling approximately 32.2 million square feet. Thursday, Seritage, referring to its master lease with Transform Holdco LLC (Sears), said it will terminate the Holdco Master Lease at 12 stores in return for a termination payment of $5.3 million. It will also allow Sears to defer the entire base rent at five stores for six months, with the deferred rent payable over a 12-month period beginning October 2020.

In addition, Seritage said that about 80 percent of its in-place tenants were open and operating. The company has collected 65 percent of April rental income and 52 percent of May rental income, and agreed to defer an additional 6 percent, from tenants other than Sears.

The stock has traded in a range of $5.00 to $45.70 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.