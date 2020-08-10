Stock Alert: Seres Therapeutics Soars 300% On Positive Data From Trial Of Colon Infection Drug

(RTTNews) - Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) increased more-than four-fold after the therapeutics company reported positive results from a late stage trial of its SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infections, or inflammation of the colon caused by Clostridium difficile bacteria.

MCRB is currently trading at $19.20, up $14.56 or 313.79%, on the Nasdaq.

Seres Therapeutics reported positive topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study evaluating its investigational oral microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. difficile infection.

The study showed that SER-109 administration resulted in a highly statistically significant absolute decrease of 30.2% in the proportion of patients who experienced a recurrence in CDI within eight weeks of administration versus placebo, the study's primary endpoint.

CEO Eric Shaff said the trial results will provide the efficacy basis for submitting an application for product approval with the FDA.

