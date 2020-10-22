Stock Alert: Sequential Brands Skyrockets On Heelys-Reebok Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) are surging more than 153 percent or $8.73 in Thursday's morning trade at $14.43.

Heelys, the shoes with wheels owned by Sequential Brands, said Thursday it has entered into a new collection with footwear brand Reebok. The collaboration features ten signature Reebok styles, with the added Heelys' wheel technology.

The Reebok styles in a wide range of colors, patterns, and shapes, with typical Heelys fashion. They will have the ability to go from a sneaker to a skate by shifting weight on to the heel. The Reebok x Heelys collection is available for purchase for $55 to $60 on Heelys' website, and at retailers from today.

Sequential Brands has traded in a range of $4.00 to $24.80 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.