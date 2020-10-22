Markets
SQBG

Stock Alert: Sequential Brands Skyrockets On Heelys-Reebok Collaboration

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) are surging more than 153 percent or $8.73 in Thursday's morning trade at $14.43.

Heelys, the shoes with wheels owned by Sequential Brands, said Thursday it has entered into a new collection with footwear brand Reebok. The collaboration features ten signature Reebok styles, with the added Heelys' wheel technology.

The Reebok styles in a wide range of colors, patterns, and shapes, with typical Heelys fashion. They will have the ability to go from a sneaker to a skate by shifting weight on to the heel. The Reebok x Heelys collection is available for purchase for $55 to $60 on Heelys' website, and at retailers from today.

Sequential Brands has traded in a range of $4.00 to $24.80 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQBG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular