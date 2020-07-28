Stock Alert: Sequential Brands Jumps 55%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) are currently up nearly 55% on Tuesday morning.

On July 15, Sequential Brands Group had approved implementation of a 1 share-for-40 shares reverse stock split of its common shares. The reverse stock split became effective on July 27. The stock started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis on July 27.

SQBG is currently trading at $7.96, up $2.80 or 54.26%, on the Nasdaq.

Sequential Brands owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories.

