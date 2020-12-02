Stock Alert: Sequential Brands Adds 34%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (SQBG) are rising more than 34% Wednesday morning after the company said its Board has relaunched a broad review of strategic alternatives to best position the company for success.

Such strategic alternatives may include the sale of the Company or the divestiture of one or more existing brands, the company said.

"The Company has successfully rationalized its cost structure and strengthened its relationships with key stakeholders during the past several months. We believe now is the right time to re-focus on the process of exploring strategic alternatives to fully maximize value for our shareholders," said William Sweedler, Executive Chairman of Sequential.

SQBG is currently trading at $12.57. It has been trading in the range of $4.11- $24.80 in the past 52 weeks.

