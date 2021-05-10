Stock Alert: SemiLEDs Rally Continues; Up 40%

(RTTNews) - Shares of semiconductor company SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) are surging more than 40% Monday morning at 11.44.

There have been no company-specific news that could be attributed to the stock's upward movement.

SemiLEDs is continuing its rally from last week, when it jumped more than 3-fold from the opening price of $3.69 on Monday, May 3.

LEDS has traded in the range of $1.93- $13.44 in the past 52 weeks.

