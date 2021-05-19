Stock Alert: SemiLEDs Corporation Climbs More Than 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) are up more than 5% Wednesday morning at $8.32.

There have been no company-specific news to be attributed to the upward movement of the stock.

The stock more than doubled from the beginning of this month as per 1st May's opening price of $3.73.

LEDS has been trading in the range of $1.98- $13.44 in the past 52 weeks.

