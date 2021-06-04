Stock Alert: SemiLEDs Continues Uptick

(RTTNews) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS) shares are spiking on Friday morning trade, continuing a rally, reaching a year-to-date high. For about a month, there have not been any significant company-specific news reported.

Currently, shares are trading at $25.14, up 66.49 percent from the previous close of $15.10 on a volume of 20,179,919. The shares have traded in a range of $2.43-$27.86 on average volume of 6,349,450.

