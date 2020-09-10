Markets
Stock Alert: SelectQuote Climbs 16% After Upbeat Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) are rising more than 16 percent or $3.29 in Thursday's morning trade at $23.34 after the insurance company's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations.

Wednesday, SelectQuote said its fourth-quarter net income rose to $20.05 million or $0.13 per share from $12.89 million or $0.09 per share last year. Revenues surged 90 percent to $141.4 million from $74.4 million a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had a consensus earnings estimate of $0.03 per share on revenues of $119.64 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company forecast revenues in a range of $775 million to $815 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $756.96 million.

SelectQuote has traded in a range of $15.76 to $29.00 in the past 52 weeks.

