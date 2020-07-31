Stock Alert: Select Medical Up 18%

(RTTNews) - Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) shares are trading more than 19 percent on Friday as it recorded a 12.5 percent increase in its second-quarter profit that beat estimates. SEM is currently at $19.95, up 18.64 percent from its previous close of $16.79. The quarterly earnings were $67.5 million, versus $60 million a year ago. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.39, up from $0.33 in the previous year. Adjusted earnings of $0.38 per share beat the Street estimate of $0.02 per share. Net revenues for the quarter were $1.232 billion, slightly down from $1.361 billion a year ago, but above the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.