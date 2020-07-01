Stock Alert: SeaWorld Entertainment Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) are rising more than 9 percent or $1.41 in Wednesday's morning trade at $16.22 despite no specific news that could move the stock.

Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld Entertainment operates as a theme park and entertainment company.

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday on positive coronavirus vaccine news and as a report released by payroll processor ADP showed a significant increase in private sector employment in the month of June. In addition, shares of companies that could benefit from the economic reopening are higher.

SeaWorld has traded in a range of $6.75 to $36.96 in the past 52 weeks.

