Stock Alert: Sea Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of internet platform provider Sea Limited (SE) are climbing more than 3% Wednesday morning to touch a new high at $154.18, by continuing the momentum from yesterday. Tuesday, the company reported second-quarter results with revenue that nearly doubled year-over-year. Sea Limited had revenue of $1.287 billion in the second quarter, up 93.4% from last year.

The second-quarter loss was $0.68 per share on an adjusted basis, compared with loss of $0.48 per share last year.

The company's quarterly active users reached 499.8 million, an increase of 61.0% year-on-year.

