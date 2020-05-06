Stock Alert: Sea Rises 3%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sea Limited (SE) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade, despite no news to influence the stock movement. Currently, the shares are at $59.49, up 2.55 percent from its previous close of $57.93. The shares have been trending higher for the last several months and now above its 200-day moving average.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $23.40-$61.53.

