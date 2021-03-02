Markets
SE

Stock Alert: Sea Ltd Soars On Surge In Q4 Revenue

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sea Limited (SE) shares are gaining on Tuesday morning trade as the company reported a surge in fourth-quarter revenues and a better outlook for the full year 2021.

The Singapore-based global consumer internet company reported a 101.6 percent increase in revenue in the fourth quarter to $1.566 billion from $777.22 million a year ago. It, however, reported a wider net loss of $524.56 million compared with $281.92 million loss last year. Looking ahead, the company expects an increase of 38.1 percent in digital entertainment from last year in the range of $4.3-$4.5 billion.

The shares are currently at $263.07, up 6.10 percent from the previous close of $248.51. The shares have traded in a range of $35.61-$285.00 on average volume of 3,889,521 for the last 52-weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More