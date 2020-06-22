Stock Alert: Sea Limited Touches News High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sea Limited (SE) are climbing more than 4% Monday morning and touched a new high of $112.

The e-commerce, gaming, and digital financial services company's exponential growth in the past couple of months shows that it is gaining from the current stay-at-home economy. Sea stock jumped nearly 3-fold over the recent months.

During the last quarter, the company's revenue had increased 57.9% year-over-year to $913.9 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.