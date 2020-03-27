Stock Alert: SCWorx Up 34%

(RTTNews) - Shares of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) are currently gaining over 34% on Friday morning.

SCWorx said its subsidiary Direct Worx supplied one million surgical masks to an existing large hospital customer. The initial agreement was for $390 thousand, with additional potential agreements to help hospitals source urgently needed Personal Protective Equipment are anticipated. "Hospitals are quickly running out of surgical masks and other PPE as the number of COVID-19-infected patients accelerates beyond hospitals' ability to procure needed PPE to protect patients, doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel treating infected patients," said Marc Schessel, CEO of SCWorx.

WORX is currently trading at $3.05, up $0.78 or 34.36%, on the Nasdaq. The stock is down nearly 70% compared to the same day last year.

