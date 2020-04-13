Stock Alert: SCWorx Soars 160% On 2 Mln Order For COVID-19 Blood Test Units

(RTTNews) - Shares of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) surged more than 160% on Monday morning after it announced that it received order for two million COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units.

WORX is currently trading at $5.96, up $3.67 or 160.26%, on the Nasdaq.

The thinly traded nano cap company said it received a purchase order for two million COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kits from virtual healthcare network Rethink My Healthcare.

The order also has with a provision for additional orders of 2 million units a week for 23 weeks, valued at $35 million per week.

Commenting on the order, CEO Marc Schessel said, "Our substantial purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare will significantly increase the availability of rapid-test kits in the United States. Additional purchase orders currently under negotiation with certain other parties could further increase the U.S. supply of these important tests in the near term."

The COVID-19 Corona Virus IgM/IgG Rapid Test is an in-vitro diagnostic test solely for the qualitative determination of COVID-19's IgM and IgG antibodies in human whole blood, serum, plasma and fingertip blood.

