Stock Alert: SCWorx Jumps 30% On Coronavirus-driven Demand

(RTTNews) - Shares of health care data management company SCWorx Corp. (WORX) are surging more than 30% after the company announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Direct-Worx, to provide health care providers access to critical personal protective equipment amid coronavirus pandemic.

Since normal supply chains are broken in the current corona epidemic scenario, the company is receiving many requests from its clients to assist with the acquisition of much-needed personal protection supplies.

WORX is currently trading at $2.40. It has traded in the range of $1.55- $7.90 in the last one year.

