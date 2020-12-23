Stock Alert: Scopus BioPharma Jumps 70%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) are surging over 70% on Wednesday morning after despite no stock-related new release from the company.

SCPS is currently trading at $22.28, up $9.18 pr 70.08%, on the Nasdaq.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks rose higher on Wednesday morning as investors are betting on the new vaccines to drive the global economic recovery, despite rising COVID-19 infections and a new variant of the virus.

The company made its debut on the Nasdaq as recently as December16 at an opening price of $7.70.

Scopus BioPharma develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc. and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc. in December, 2017.

