Stock Alert: Scientific Games Trading Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) are climbing more than 5% Friday morning at $16. It has been trading in the range of $3.76- $31.63 in the last 52 weeks.

Thursday, while reporting second-quarter results, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Barry Cottle said, Scientific Games could deliver better-than-expected cash flow for the quarter by strong cost containment and cash management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second-quarter revenue decreased to $539 million from was $845 million in the prior-year quarter, negatively impacted by temporary closure of casino operations due to Covid-19.

The company reported net loss of $203 million or $2.15 per share wider than net loss of $77 million or $0.83 last year.

