Stock Alert: Scientific Games Gains On News Of Investments

(RTTNews) - Shares of gambling products provider Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) are surging more than 45% Monday morning after the company announced that institutional investors, including Caledonia, have agreed to buy 34.9% stake in Scientific Games from MacAndrews & Forbes Inc. for $28.00 per share.

The stock is currently at $27.90 and has been trading in the range of $3.76- $31.63 in the past one year.

