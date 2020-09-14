Markets
SGMS

Stock Alert: Scientific Games Gains On News Of Investments

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of gambling products provider Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) are surging more than 45% Monday morning after the company announced that institutional investors, including Caledonia, have agreed to buy 34.9% stake in Scientific Games from MacAndrews & Forbes Inc. for $28.00 per share.

The stock is currently at $27.90 and has been trading in the range of $3.76- $31.63 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGMS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular