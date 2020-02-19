Stock Alert: Scientific Games Falls 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of gambling products provider Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) are falling more than 18% on Wednesday morning after the company's fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The stock gapped down more than 12% today morning and is currently trading at $24.08. SGMS has traded in the range of $16.02- $31.63 in the last 52-weeks.

Scientific Games reported fourth-quarter net loss of $43 million or $0.46 per share compared to net income of $207 million or $2.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.22 per share.

Revenue decreased to $863 million compared to $886 million in the prior-year period. The lower revenue was attributed to drop in gaming revenue primarily due to fewer systems launches in Canada compared to last year and lower machine unit sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.