Stock Alert: Scholar Rock Soars 45% On Positive Data From Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Trial

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) surged over 45% on Tuesday morning after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive data from phase 2 trial of spinal muscular atrophy treatment.

SRRK is currently trading at $20.10, up $6.38 or 46.50%, on the Nasdaq.

Scholar Rock said treatment with SRK-015 showed improvements in motor function at six-months. Top-line data from the 12-month treatment period are anticipated in second quarter of 2021.

SRK-015 dose response in the primary efficacy endpoint was observed in the randomized, double-blind cohort, with high dose attaining a 5.6 point mean improvement at six-months over baseline compared to low dose attaining a 2.4 point mean improvement over baseline,

"These interim results are important because they demonstrate the potential of this muscle-directed approach to improve motor function of individuals with Type 2 and Type 3 SMA," said Thomas Crawford, M.D., Professor of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Lead Investigator of the TOPAZ trial.

