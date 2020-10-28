Stock Alert: Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) are rising more than 15% Wednesday morning, continuing the momentum from yesterday.

Tuesday, the company announced positive interim results from the phase II study of its drug candidate SRK-015 for the treatment of patients with type 2 and type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

The stock hit a new high of $36.40 this morning by jumping nearly 100% from the opening price of $17.25, recorded Tuesday.

