Stock Alert: Sarepta Therapeutics Slips On Disappointing Gene-Therapy Study Results

(RTTNews) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) shares are falling on Friday morning on disappointing results of its gene-therapy study. The precision genetic medicine research company said its study for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy did not achieve a statistical significance on the primary functional endpoint of improvement in total NSAA score compared to placebo at 48 weeks post-treatment. Further, the company said 85 percent of the treated group had treatment-related adverse events versus 43 percent in the placebo group.

Currently, shares are at $86.63, down 48.72 percent from the previous close of $168.95 on a volume of 6,611,073. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $78.06 to $181.83 on average volume of 781,755.

