Markets
SAP

Stock Alert: SAP Touches New High

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of software company SAP SE (SAP) are climbing more than 6% Thursday morning on better-than-expected second-quarter revenue. The stock touched a 52-week high of $139.72.

Total revenue for the second quarter grew 2% year over year to 6.74 billion euros, beating the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

SAP also reiterated its full-year outlook of non-IFRS total revenue to be in a range of 27.8 billion euros to 28.5 billion euros at constant currencies and operating profit to be in the range of 8.1 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros at constant currencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular