Stock Alert: SAP Touches New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of software company SAP SE (SAP) are climbing more than 6% Thursday morning on better-than-expected second-quarter revenue. The stock touched a 52-week high of $139.72.

Total revenue for the second quarter grew 2% year over year to 6.74 billion euros, beating the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

SAP also reiterated its full-year outlook of non-IFRS total revenue to be in a range of 27.8 billion euros to 28.5 billion euros at constant currencies and operating profit to be in the range of 8.1 billion euros to 8.7 billion euros at constant currencies.

