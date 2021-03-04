Markets
Stock Alert: SandRidge Energy Down 13% On Q4 Results

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) shares are losing on Thursday morning trade as the company reported a decline in fourth-quarter revenue.

The company reported a narrower net loss of $277.35 million compared to $49.31 million in the prior quarter. Revenue for the period declined to $114.98 million from $266.84 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $4.58, down 13.98 percent, from the prior close of $5.29. The shares have traded in a range of $0.7-$5.78 on average volume of 482,798 for the last 52-week period.

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More