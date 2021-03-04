Stock Alert: SandRidge Energy Down 13% On Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) shares are losing on Thursday morning trade as the company reported a decline in fourth-quarter revenue.

The company reported a narrower net loss of $277.35 million compared to $49.31 million in the prior quarter. Revenue for the period declined to $114.98 million from $266.84 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $4.58, down 13.98 percent, from the prior close of $5.29. The shares have traded in a range of $0.7-$5.78 on average volume of 482,798 for the last 52-week period.

