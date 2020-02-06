Stock Alert: Sally Beauty Holdings Slips

(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) shares are down more than 12 percent as it announced a decline in first-quarter earnings and decreased its earnings outlook for the full year. The specialty retailer reported 19 percent fall in the first-quarter net earnings to $53.215 million from $65.73 million in the prior year. Net sales for the quarter also dropped to $980.2 million, from $989.45 million. Consolidated sames-store sales were down 0.3 percent for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Sally Beauty maintained its revenue and same-store sales guidance for fiscal 2020. However, the company trimmed its earnings guidance for the full year to the lower end of the previous view. Adjusted operating earnings is projected to be flat with the prior year's. SBH is currently down 12.33 percent at $14.01 compared to its previous close at $15.98.

