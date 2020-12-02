Markets
CRM

Stock Alert: Salesforce Tumbles 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) are losing more than 10 percent or $24.76 in Wednesday's morning trade at $216.59.

Tuesday, Salesforce said it has agreed to buy messaging and workflow platform Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) for an enterprise value of about $27.7 billion. The deal is anticipated to close in the second quarter of Salesforce's fiscal year 2022.

Salesforce also reported earnings and revenues for the third quarter that trumped Wall Street estimates, but provided earnings guidance for the fourth quarter below estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecast earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.74 per share and revenues in a range of $5.665 billion to $5.675 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenues of $5.52 billion.

Salesforce.com has traded in a range of $115.29 to $284.50 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular